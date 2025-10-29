BTS' RM delivered a keynote speech at the CEO Summit, a side event of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting held in Gyeongju today (29th). The Kpop idol spoke about the ‘Cultural Creative Industries in the APEC Region and the Soft Power of K-Culture’ at the event. As a creator and artist, RM urged the leaders and distinguished guests of APEC to support the global community of creators.

He said in his keynote, "As a creator and an artist of this generation I'd like to use this opportunity to make a request to the leaders and distinguished guests of APEC. There are creators all around the world. Please help them. Give them the financial support so that their own creativity can bloom. Give them the opportunities so that their talents can really shine. When you think about investing in tomorrow's generations, think about culture as well as economics."

RM mentions BTS members in his APEC Keynote Speech RM said, "I'm a very lucky person. I'm lucky to have met the other 6 members of BTS… But most importantly, I met ARMY, who accept our music not just as a diversion, but as our shared language of life."

APEC also shared details about Kim Namjoon's keynote speech. "RM (Kim Nam-jun) demonstrates exceptional versatility across genres. As a creative powerhouse and passionate art enthusiast, he is renowned for crafting profound lyrics inspired by a voracious exploration of artistic forms. His flexible and philosophical approach to music, along with cutting-edge collaborations, allows him to break creative boundaries," it stated.

For the unversed, RM is the first Kpop artist to speak at this event. Previously, he represented BTS as a global youth ambassador and special speaker at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. At the time, RM had said, "Tell yourself who you are, where you are from, what your skin color is, what your gender identity is. Find your name and find your voice." Also, in September 2020 and 2021, Namjoon RM spoke at the UN General Assembly.