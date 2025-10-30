Diljit Dosanjh Aura World Tour: Punjabi singer and global icon Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently touring Australia as part of his massive Aura World Tour, has spoken out after facing racist comments online. The Amar Singh Chamkila star shared that he was called names like “Uber driver” and “7/11 employee” after paparazzi captured his arrival in Australia. Despite the negativity, the singer chose to respond with calmness and grace, saying that he doesn’t get angry and continues to spread love even towards those who make such remarks. Diljit’s dignified response has earned him even more admiration from fans worldwide.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted on his YouTube channel, Diljit Dosanjh offered fans a glimpse into his preparations for the Sydney concert held at the iconic CommBank Stadium. While discussing a few technical issues with his team, he took a moment to address the hurtful comments he had received on social media. “When I landed in Australia, some agencies reported it. Someone sent me the comments section of one of those posts, and I saw people saying things like, ‘The new Uber driver is here’ or ‘The new 7/11 employee has landed.’ I have seen a lot of such racist comments, but people are also standing up against it,” he said. He further added that the world should be united without divisions or borders.

On the other hand, instead of reacting with anger, Diljit delivered a heartfelt message about dignity and respect for all kinds of work. “I don’t mind being compared to a cab or truck driver,” he said. “If truck drivers stop working, you won’t even get bread at your home. I’m not angry, and my love goes out to everyone, even the ones who say such things about me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) Also Read: The Taj Story: Delhi High Court Rejects Urgent Hearing On PIL Filed Against Paresh Rawal’s Movie Meanwhile, Diljit continues to make history with his sold-out performances around the world. Recently, he became the first Indian artist to sell out a stadium show in Sydney, marking another milestone in his career. However, his tour has also faced challenges. The singer came under fire from a Khalistani group after a photo of him touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet went viral. The group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), reportedly called for a boycott of his upcoming concert in Melbourne on November 1.