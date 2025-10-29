The Taj Story: The Delhi High Court has declined to urgently hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the upcoming film The Taj Story, starring Paresh Rawal. The petition, filed by advocate Shakeel Abbas, sought to halt the film’s release and revoke its certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), claiming it could spread false narratives about the Taj Mahal’s origins and threaten communal harmony. The court, however, stated there was no immediate need for an urgent hearing and refused to prioritise the matter for early consideration. The film, directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, is slated for release on October 31.

In his petition, Shakeel Abbas alleged that The Taj Story promotes a discredited theory suggesting the Taj Mahal was originally a Hindu temple, a claim widely dismissed by historians and archaeologists. He argued that the movie’s content distorts established history, risks misleading the public, and could disturb social peace. The plea also called for the CBFC to review the film again, add appropriate disclaimers, and remove scenes deemed inflammatory or factually incorrect. The petition names the Union government, CBFC, and key figures associated with the film, including Paresh Rawal, as respondents in the case.

Meanwhile, a separate controversy has arisen after BJP leader Rajneesh Singh from Ayodhya also filed a complaint with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the CBFC, claiming the film is based on a petition he filed in 2022. In his earlier plea, Singh had requested the opening of 22 locked rooms inside the Taj Mahal to verify its historical origins, but the Allahabad High Court dismissed the case the same year. Singh now alleges that The Taj Story uses material from his petition without his consent, violating his intellectual and legal rights. He has urged authorities to stay the film’s release and halt promotions until a full investigation is conducted.

Produced by Suresh Jha under Tushar Amrish Goel's direction, The Taj Story is described as a courtroom drama featuring Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das, and Sneha Wagh. The film's trailer, released on October 16, sparked intense debate online, with critics accusing it of reviving divisive theories about the monument's origins.


