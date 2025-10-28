Baahubali The Epic Advance Booking: SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic is creating waves even before it returns to cinemas. The re-release, scheduled for October 31, has become one of the most talked-about events in the film industry, drawing attention from both fans and trade experts alike. The buzz around Baahubali: The Epic proves that its grand visuals and powerful storytelling continue to hold a special place in viewers’ hearts.

Baahubali The Epic film’s advance bookings have already crossed Rs 5 crore globally, showing that audience excitement remains as strong as ever. Of this total, Rs 2.5 crore has come from India, while another Rs 2.5 crore has been collected from overseas markets. What makes this achievement remarkable is that Baahubali: The Epic is a re-release. Advance sales of this scale are rare for films returning to theatres, highlighting the film’s timeless appeal and the eagerness of audiences to experience it again on the big screen. Industry trackers have noted that its advance bookings have already outperformed previous re-releases like Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja and Murari in terms of early collections.

The King returns! 👑



Our BAAHUBALI, #Prabhas invites you back into the world of Maahishmati ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



For the first time ever, witness both parts of this legendary saga united as One Epic Film. #BaahubaliTheEpic releasing on October 31st. 🔥



International Premieres on Oct 29th💥… pic.twitter.com/isCpP2xW0t — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 26, 2025 Meanwhile, despite the strong numbers, trade experts believe the final figure could rise much higher. Full-fledged advance bookings for several shows and premiere screenings set for October 30 are yet to open. Once these additional slots are available, the film’s pre-release sales are expected to see another surge. Distributors and theatre owners are preparing for heavy footfall across major cities, anticipating packed houses throughout the re-release weekend. The excitement has also spread internationally, with advance sales from the US, UK, and the Middle East contributing significantly to the overall figure. Also Read: Dude vs Bison Box Office Day 10: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Rom-Com Races Ahead While Dhruv Vikram’s Sports Drama Struggles

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Epic is a re-edited version of the two-part blockbuster saga, seamlessly combining Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion into a single film. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nasser, the movie redefined Indian cinema with its scale, emotion, and visual grandeur. As Baahubali: The Epic prepares to release in theatres worldwide on October 31, with international premieres on October 29, the anticipation surrounding its comeback only reaffirms its legendary status in Indian film history.

