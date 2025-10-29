Ammy Virk, one of Punjab's most well-known performers, has established himself in the Hindi and Punjabi film industries. Recently, he celebrated ten years in the film industry as an actor. He made his Bollywood debut in Bhuj: The Pride Of India (2020) and thereafter starred in '83 (2021), Bad Newz, and Khel Khel Mein (2024). In an exclusive interview with The Daily Jagran during the promotion of Godday Godday Chaa 2, Ammy Virk discussed how his definition of success has changed over time and why the box office continues to be his primary benchmark.

Ammy Virk disclosed that his success ratio has significantly decreased to 70:30 after his last three films didn't work at the box office. Notwithstanding this decline, the actor still takes pride in his reliability and maintains that his measure of success has always been and still is box office success. He revealed that he realised the value of the box office early in his career.

Ammy Virk said, "Jo aapke invest kar raha hai ya aap khudh produce kar rahe ho toh aapka paisa laga hua hai jab tak woh pura nahi hoga ya 4 paise nahi banega toh koi banda kese agli film karlega koi, ya fir kisine socha hua hai yeh 1000-2000 crore mene rakha hai filmo ke liye doobe ya na doobe, mene naam banana hai."

Ammy Virk added, "Rest agar aap achi film banate ho aur usse log seekhte hai aur acha message jaata hai toh woh sone pe suhaage wali baat hojaati hai. Kaafi film hai meri jo critically log ne bohot praise kiya filmo ko."

Reflecting on his time on sets of Kabir Khan's sports drama, Ammy Virk shared, "83 mein hum 14 jane thhe - Ranveer paaji and all. Toh humara camp karaya Dharamshala, cricket kheli waha par, throw karna seekha, sab kuch kiya. Kabir sir ka woh masla tha ek inn sabko ikatha karun as team gel ho, toh hum ek dusro ko jaane lage, ek dusre se pyaar bada, party bhi kari 2-4 aur dinners bhi kiye aur rahe ek saath kamre mein usmein sabse pyaar bada and woh team lagi."