It Welcome To Derry OTT Release: The world of Stephen King is set for screen with the highly anticipated prequel series, It Welcome to Derry, a supernatural horror based on Stephen King's 1986 novel. The series has been developed for television by filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs, with Muschietti directing multiple episodes. The first episode has already been released, creating a buzz as it promises three prospective seasons of television. The series co-creators, Andy and Barbara Muschietti, revealed that the story will focus on the eponymous Maine town and the origins of its harrowing clown-curse. Read on to find out when the next episode will release and everything else about It Welcome To Derry.

It Welcome to Derry: Episode Release Schedule Episode 2 of HBO’s horror drama series It Welcome To Derry will be available almost three days ahead of its original schedule to celebrate Halloween. It will debut on Friday, October 31, and will also stream on November 2, as per a People report. New episodes will roll out weekly until the season finale. Check out the release dates below:

Episode 1: October 26, 2025

Episode 2: October 31, 2025

Episode 3: November 9, 2025

Episode 4: November 16, 2025

Episode 5: November 23, 2025

Episode 6: November 30, 2025

Episode 7: December 7, 2025

Episode 8 (Finale): December 14, 2025

Where To Watch It Welcome to Derry? New episodes of It Welcome to Derry air every Sunday on HBO and stream on HBO Max at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. It Welcome to Derry Plot The series is a prequel to the movie adaptations of Stephen King's classic horror novel, It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019). The book set in the backdrop of the 1950s, but the films moved up the setting to the '80s. in the prequel, the evil entity that terrorises Derry, which resurfaces every 27 years, takes centre stage. Season 1 is set in 1962.

Andy and Barbara Muschietti revealed to Variety, "Our big story arc involves three seasons, mainly based on the three critical cycles of Pennywise, which are 1962, 1935 and 1908." It Welcome to Derry Cast The horror series stars Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Blake Cameron James, Arian S. Cartaya, Amanda Christine, Matilda Lawler, Clara Stack, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso. Bill Skarsgard reprising his sinister character Pennywise from the movies, returning to terrify audiences once again.