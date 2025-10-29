OTT Releases This Week: The list of must-see OTT releases this week is available for all moviegoers to review. The list also includes the action-packed fantasy drama The Witcher Season 4, which ranges from Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 to the Malayalam superhit female superhero movie Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which starred Dhanush and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Watch 2025's most talked-about movies and web series on your preferred streaming platforms, like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more. From thrilling thrillers to action-packed fantasy dramas, there's something fresh for everyone to binge-watch this week.

OTT releases this week (October 27–November 2, 2025) include a number of intriguing new titles, such as The Witcher 4, Baaghi 4, Lokah Chapter 1, Kantara Chapter 1, and much more. Idli Kadai Where to watch: Netflix Netflix is airing Idli Kadai, Dhanush's most recent directing endeavor. Dhanush plays Murugan in this Tamil comedy-drama, a man who returns home after failing at his family's traditional idli business to work in a posh hotel. The movie, which co-stars Nithya Menen, has already received accolades for its endearing depiction of family dynamics and its examination of tracing one's heritage.

ALSO READ - Idli Kadai Review: Dhanush's Tamil Drama A Hit Or Miss? Netizens Weigh In Baaghi 4 Where to watch: Prime Video Tiger Shroff's unsuccessful movie Baaghi 4, which was directed by A. Harsha, will be free to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning October 31, 2025, following a period of paid renting. Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, and Harnaaz Sandhu are also featured in the film.

Lokah Chapter 1 Where to watch: JioHotstar Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Arun Kurian are the main cast members of the Malayalam superhero movie Lokah Chapter 1. The Dominic Arun-directed movie premieres exclusively on JioHotstar on October 31. Lokah, which is set in a universe where myth and reality collide, combines intensely emotional storytelling with superhero excitement. The movie, which has already caused a stir in theaters, will now delight viewers on OTT's large screen.

Witcher Season 4 Where to watch: Netflix Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is the creator of the Netflix fantasy drama television series The Witcher. Andrzej Sapkowski, a Polish author, is the inspiration for the book series. Set on the Continent, a fictional landmass with medieval influences, The Witcher delves into the myths of Princess Ciri, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Geralt of Rivia. Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Henry Cavill are its main cast members.

Kantara Chapter 1 Where to watch: Prime Video One of the most anticipated releases of the week is Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter. The movie will be accessible on Prime Video on October 31 after being the highest-grossing movie of 2025. The story of PanjurliDaiva, a woodland guardian spirit, is examined in this epic drama. Fans of the Kantara universe and those who enjoy stories with an Indian cultural bent should not miss Kantara Chapter 1 because of its rich mythology and breathtaking performances.

ALSO READ - Kantara Chapter 1 Review: Rishab Shetty’s Kannada Movie Captivates Netizens With Its ‘Visually Arresting Spectacle And Intense Story’ Maarigallu Where to watch: ZEE5 This Kannada web series centers on Varadha, a BedaraVesha performer whose ordinary life takes a surprising turn once he finds an inscription from the Kadamba era. The secret of the Kadamba dynasty's wealth in Karnataka lies in this inscription.

Breathless Season 2 Where to watch: Netflix The upcoming season of Breathless will center on the hospital's move to private administration, which exacerbates the moral and personal conflicts of the medical staff: Patricia is still battling cancer, while Jésica is caught in a complex love triangle between Lluís and Biel.

Rulers of Fortune Where to watch: Netflix The Rio de Janeiro-set Brazilian crime thriller centers on the power battle within a formidable criminal syndicate that is rocked by two significant events: the legalization of gambling and the appearance of a new, enigmatic character.