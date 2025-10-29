India's biggest dating reality Television show is back - bigger, bolder and packed with love, chemistry and drama! Get ready for MTV Splitsvilla X6 , the latest season of romance where connections are tested, hearts collide and sparks fly. Returning as the ultimate Queen of Hearts, Sunny Leone, who recently marked a glorious decade with Splitsvilla, continues her rule. But this year, there’s a twist that’s already setting the internet abuzz - a new King of Hearts is joining her on screen.

While the makers are keeping his name tightly under wraps, the rumour mill is on fire. From Karan Johar’s wit to Rohit Saraf’s heartthrob energy, Karan Wahi’s chocolate boy charm, Rannvijay Singha’s OG charisma to Prince Narula’s fan-favourite factor and even Karan Tacker’s suave appeal - the list of names being whispered is making fans lose their minds!

Will it be a familiar face making a royal return? Or a completely unexpected name ready to shake up the villa? One thing’s for sure - this season is about to flip the script for all fans out there in more ways than one. With the Call for Entries promos already dropping hints and excitement soaring, Splitspaglus are in full swing, decoding every clue. Who will add that extra spark besides Sunny Leone this year?