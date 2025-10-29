- By Swati Singh
After the overwhelming reactions garnered by Ul Jalool Ishq and Aap Is Dhoop, Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa unveiled its third track, Shehar Tere. Manish Malhotra marks his first cinematic production under Stage5 Production with an ambitious film that celebrates classic love and passion, a tale that goes beyond fashion and storytelling for him. The season of old-school love is slated to begin with Gustaakh Ishq releasing in theatres from 21st November, 2025.
Longing and yearning for your beloved is magic in itself. It keeps the hope of reunion alive, and this is exactly what Shehar Tere is all about! It gives words to the distance and poetry to the unsaid emotions, bringing out the raw feelings in its best form. The song beautifully captures these feelings with the changing seasons in the background, with the stillness of winter and the time that passes through in the monsoon.
The track comes alive with Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh's strong chemistry, with unspoken emotions speaking volumes. Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi add weight to the song with a magnetic screen appeal and acting range.
Shehar Tere unites musical magicians. With Vishal Bhardwaj’s soothing music, Jazim Sharma and Himani Kapoor's expressive vocals and Gulzar’s deeply-moving lyrics, the track beams with feelings and soft shades of Ishq!
Gustaakh Ishq sets an exciting new chapter for Manish Malhotra as a producer under Stage5 Production - with a film that seamlessly blends classic storytelling while embracing the future of Indian cinema. Produced alongside his brother Dinesh Malhotra, Gustaakh Ishq is directed by Vibhu Puri and it unfolds as a poignant love story of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab.