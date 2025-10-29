After the overwhelming reactions garnered by Ul Jalool Ishq and Aap Is Dhoop, Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa unveiled its third track, Shehar Tere. Manish Malhotra marks his first cinematic production under Stage5 Production with an ambitious film that celebrates classic love and passion, a tale that goes beyond fashion and storytelling for him. The season of old-school love is slated to begin with Gustaakh Ishq releasing in theatres from 21st November, 2025.

Longing and yearning for your beloved is magic in itself. It keeps the hope of reunion alive, and this is exactly what Shehar Tere is all about! It gives words to the distance and poetry to the unsaid emotions, bringing out the raw feelings in its best form. The song beautifully captures these feelings with the changing seasons in the background, with the stillness of winter and the time that passes through in the monsoon.