Abhishek Bachchan is one of the actors who knows how to deal with trolls. He recently won his first-ever Filmfare Best Actor Award for his performance in I Want To Talk. His emotional acceptance speech left many criticing him on social media, accusing him of buying awards and using aggressive PR. Some questioned how he won the best actor award, claiming he has not given a single blockbuster in his career. Abhishek directly reacted to these viral claims, stating that it's only his hard work, sweat and tears, nothing else.

Abhishek Hits Back At Claims Of Buying FilmFare Award Addressing the allegation on X, Abhishek responded to a user, writing, “Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me. Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So… best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and ‘affability’."

He thanked his father, Amitabh Bachchan and also made a special mention of his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya. The actor stated, "thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today."

Abhishek Bachchan's Career He made his debut with J. P. Dutta's war drama Refugee in 2000 opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. In June this year, he completed his 25 years in the industry. He has appeared in several movies, including Guru, Dhoom, Sarkar, Manmarziyaan, and many others. Most recently, he was seen in I Want To Talk, where he played Arjun Sen, a father and a cancer survivor navigating personal and emotional challenges in his life. The father-daughter bond portrayed by the cast resonated with the audience, earning widespread praise from both viewers and critics. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, and produced by Ronnie Lahiri under Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. I Want To Talk also starred Pearle Dey, Kristin Goodard, Jayant Kripalani, Johnny Lever and Ahilya Bambroo.