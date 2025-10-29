Deepika Padukone has been embroiled in the controversy after her removal from the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. She played a pivotal role in the first part alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and others. Her performance as SUM-80, a pregnant woman, was widely lauded. Fans were left shocked when the makers announced that she is no longer part of Kalki 2, citing that the movie "deserves commitment and much more." Amid this, fans noticed that Deepika's name was missing from the end credits of Kalki 2898 AD 's OTT release, and criticised the production house for their action. However, it turns out that the film's streaming platforms still feature Deepika's name in the end credits. So what really happened? Read on to find out the truth behind the ongoing debate.

A video shared by a user on X went viral, sparking debate and outrage among Deepika's fans. Some claimed that her name was never there, while others mentioned it had been removed again and slammed the makers, calling them "the worst."

Released in 2024, Kalki 2898 AD is available for streaming on OTT giants like Netflix in Hindi and on Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. In both versions, Deepika’s name appears in both the beginning and end credits scenes of the Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer. In the end credits list, where the name of the cast is listed, Deepika's name, along with her role, Sumati, is visible after Amitabh's name.

X user Sam shared screenshots of the OTT versions of Kalki 2898 AD along with a caption, "Seems like a negative campaign against #Kalki2898AD makers #DeepikaPadukone's name appears in beginning & end credits #Prabhas #AmitabhBachchan.

His post quicky went viral, garnering mixed reactions from many. One user wrote, "It wasn’t there yesterday…" Another user commented, "Firstly see the video then post They have added after backlash."

Another comment read, "They added her only because deepika’s fans noticed and raised the concern !!"

Many believed that the makers had added Deepika's name after fans noticed it was missing from the OTT end credits list.

Earlier this year, Deepika was also in the headlines after her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit over-reported demands for an 8-hour shift following the birth of her daughter, Dua. Later, she was removed from Kalki 2, despite delivering a phenomenal performance in Nag Ashwin's directorial. These developments have left fans buzzing, resulting in new debates online.