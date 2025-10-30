The family of the famous cartoonist, late RK Laxman, has decided to pay tribute to him by organising the first-ever RK Laxman Award for Excellence. The family is set to hold a live music concert by AR Rahman on November 23, to celebrate the glorious legacy left by RK Laxman. The concert is expected to start from 5 pm onwards at the MCA Cricket Stadium in Pune. The daughter of the late cartoonist stated that it is the biggest tribute the family has ever organised to Laxman.

In an interview with IANS, the daughter-in-law of the late cartoonist, Usha Lakshman, said, “The R.K. Laxman family has organised an A.R. Rahman live music concert on Sunday, 23rd November 2025, at the MCA Cricket Stadium.” She added, “The concert will begin at 5 PM onwards, and during the event, we will be paying tribute to R.K. Laxman by instituting the first-ever R.K. Laxman Award for Excellence. The recipient of this award will be Aamir Khan, and this will be the biggest tribute we, as a family, are offering to Laxman.”

Aamir Khan, 54 yaşında! Nice senelere... 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/ObZbcA7dn7 — Listeger (@listegercom) March 14, 2019 Also read: How Dangal (2016) Challenged Gender Roles In Indian Sport Without Loud Fanfare RK Laxman is a celebrated Indian cartoonist and illustrator, who was best known for his creation, The Common Man and for his daily cartoon strip, You Said It. He has also been given credit for creating sketches for the Television adaptation of the show, Malgudi Days. The show was written by his elder brother, RK Narayan and directed by Shankar Nag.

Also read: Salman Khan Teases SRK For Saying ‘Nobody Can Afford Three Khans’ In Movie: ‘Want Him To Say That In Saudi’ The renowned cartoonist passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune in 2015 at the age of 93. During his tenure, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1973 by the Government of India and the Padma Vibhushan in 2005. RK Laxman also honoured with an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Mysore in 2004. Some of the notable books of the cartoonist are- The best of Laxman, An Uncommon Man, The Very Best of the Common Man, Laugh with Laxman, Servants of India, Dose Of Laughter, A vote for laughter and Brushing Up the Years: A Cartoonist's History of India, 1947 to the Present to name a few.