Director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali has remained a remarkable milestone in Indian cinema, redefining storytelling through its spectacular visuals. The filmmaker is to return once again with a cinematic masterpiece that brings together both Baahubali and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in a single cumulative film titled Baahubali: The Epic. The movie is slated to hit theatres on October 31. Ahead of its theatrical run, it has been creating buzz for its runtime and removal of several pivotal scenes, including Tamannaah Bhatia’s song Pacha Bottesina. Rajamouli revealed the reason behind his decision, stating that the new version is intended to be more 'story-driven'.

Tamannaah’s Song Removed From Baahubali: The Epic? Rajamouli, during a promotional interview with Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, discussed Baahubali: The Epic and addressed the ongoing buzz surrounding Tamannaah's song. He said, "By merging both parts and removing the rolling titles, the total duration would have been around five hours and 27 minutes. The current version, however, runs for three hours and 43 minutes. Major portions that were removed include Avanthika’s love story with Shivudu, the songs Pacha Bottesina, Kanna Nidurinchara, and Irrukupo. Several sequences from the war episodes have also been trimmed.’

Further explaining the editing process, the filmmaker added, ‘Every scene in Baahubali carries emotional weight and narrative importance, but we wanted the new version to be purely story-driven. The first cut was about four hours and ten minutes long. We held a special screening for both cinema and non-cinema audiences from different backgrounds, took their feedback, and then reduced it to three hours and 43 minutes."

Recalling how the idea of Baahubali: The Epic was conceived after the success of the first two parts: Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017. Rajamouli was heard saying, "We came up with this idea five years ago — to see if the story could be told as a single film. We tried a linear narration; it didn't work. Then we shortened scene lengths, that didn't work either. Finally, we decided on removing episodes."

About Baahubali The Epic: Directed by SS Rajamouli, the upcoming film promises to offer viewers a nostalgic experience by featuring footage from both parts. Baahubali The Epic brings back the original cast in their iconic roles. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, and Nasser. Fans are eagerly awaiting to witness Rajamouli's cinematic masterpiece once again on the big screens on October 31, 2025.