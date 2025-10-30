Shakthi Thirumagan Controversy: Directed by Arun Prabhu, the Tamil political action thriller Shakthi Thirumagan starring Vijay Antony was released in theatres on September 19. The film received mixed reviews upon its release and also became embroiled in the controversy. The film has been surrounded by allegations of plagiarism. The reports claim that Sakthi Thirumagan is a stolen story and has been copied from a script submitted to Dream Warrior Pictures in 2022. Director Arun Prabhu finally responded to the ongoing viral claims, stating that they are false and part of a conspiracy. He also revealed that he has evidence to prove that this screenplay has existed since 2014.

On Thursday, the Shakthi Thirumagan director issued a clarification on his X handle following the charges of plagiarism against his film with proof. He wrote in his regional language, loosely translated to, "After years of hard work, such false allegations are deeply distressing. When I first heard about it, I thought it was just an online troll and decided to ignore it. However, as several leading media outlets began posting about it and many people reached out seeking clarification, I felt it was necessary to issue a clear statement."

He also shared a screenshot showing that his story dates back to 2014 along with an email as proof of evidence. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan To Greet Fans At Mannat On His Birthday? Actor Responds His note further read, "The story of Sakthi Thirumagan was written back in 2014 itself. Under the title Parashakthi, it featured a character named Kittu, a broker working at the Secretariat, raised by a Periyarist wall artist named Subbaiya. The story was about a boy who grows up to question society, with a powerful villain placed high up beyond reach, all of which were conceived at that time. The screenplay was later refined according to the changing political climate, and, after years of struggle, it has finally reached the audience in 2025."

Reacting to the allegations, he stated, as quoted by Times Now, "In recent days, some people on social media have alleged that Sakthi Thirumagan is a stolen story that it was originally written by someone else in 2022, and that I copied their synopsis submitted to Dream Warrior Pictures that year. These claims are completely false and part of a conspiracy. I have all the evidence to prove that this screenplay has existed with me since 2014 — including email exchanges, script drafts shared with producers and actors, registration certificates, video and audio recordings, and other documents. Many leading actors to whom I narrated this story and friends who worked with me at different stages are well aware of this and all of these instances occurred long before 2022. There are witnesses for everything." Clarifying his stand and setting the record straight, the director added, "I have neither the need nor the incapacity to steal someone else's story or script. My heartfelt thanks to everyone who continues to support me, and to the press and media. Please continue to support our film by watching it on Hotstar."

About Shakthi Thirumagan: The film centres around the life of a young man named Kitty, who is adopted by an old man after his mother is brutally murdered. After growing up, he decides to find the person responsible for his mother's death. Shakthi Thirumagan explores elements of political violence, emotional depth and struggle for social justice. Besides Vijay Antony, the film also features Sunil Kripalani, Trupthi Ravindra, Krish Hassan, Vagai Chandrasekhar, Cell Murugan, and Master Keshav in key roles. The movie is streaming on JioHotstar from October 24. It is available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.