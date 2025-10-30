Bigg Boss 19 Captaincy Task: After the nomination task, a fresh captaincy task has unfolded inside Bigg Boss 19 house. The current captain of BB19 is Mridul Tiwari, whose captaincy has been questioned following his recent decision during nominations. He decided not to let Abhishek and Ashnoor face nomination alone after they made a mistake by breaking the show's rules. He has been called weak, and many have denied performing their duties. After struggling for days, his captaincy is now set to be revoked. The name of the new captain of BB19 has been surfacing online. Pranit and Shehbaz, who became the contenders, with Pranit said to be crowned as captain.

Bigg Boss 19: Will Pranit More Replace Mridul As Captain? In the latest BB19 captaincy task, titled Genius Scientist, contestants were divided into several pairs. The team includes Farhana and Amaal, Kunickaa and Neelam, Kunickaa and Neelam, Pranit and Shehbaz, and Gaurav and Malti. Ashnoor was made the sanchalak for the task.

According to a viral social media post by Bigg Boss Tak, the final two contestants in the captaincy race were Shahbaz Badesha and Pranit More. Pranit More emerged as the winner and became this week's BB19 captain. Today's episode, which will stream on JioHotstar, will show the housemates choosing between Pranit-Shahbaz. Pranit received the most votes and became the captain.

Bigg Boss 19 Nomination Task Recap This time, nomination process was different, as the entire house landed in the danger zone. Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badesha, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri have been nominated this week. Baseer Ali and Nehal were the latest contestants to be evicted from the BB19 house. In the upcoming weekend ka vaar episode, airing on November 2 on JioHotstar and Colors TV, the elimination process will take place.