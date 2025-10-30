Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Trends Week 8: The ongoing season of Bigg Boss Telugu has been dropping unexpected twists, keeping viewers hooked to their screens. The show is approaching its intense elimination segment, with eight contestants facing the heat of elimination. In week 8, Bigg Boss welcomed evicted contestants Srija Dammu and Bharani back into the house, adding more drama to the nomination process. They have become permanent members of the BB Telugu 9 house. As fans eagerly await the name of the next evicted contestant, early voting results are surfacing online. Find out who is leading and who is at the bottom.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 8 Nominated Contestants As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 entered its eighth week, the drama and tension inside the house intensified. The latest nomination task featured the evicted contestants' entrance, adding fuel to the ongoing tension among housemates. Priya Shetty, Maryada Manish, Dammu Srija, and Flora Saini re-entered the game and stirred up the drama and chaos. Later, Srija Dammu and Bharani stayed back to continue their journey in the show. The list of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 8 nominated contestants includes Thanuja Puttaswamy, Ramu Rathod, Sanjana Galrani, Kalyan Padala, Rithu Chowdary, Gaurav Gupta, Demon Pavan and Divvala Madhuri.

As per online voting results, Thanuja Gowda is currently leading with massive public support, followed by Kalyan and Sanjana. Rithu and Madhuri are trailing behind. While Gaurav and Demon Pavan are struggling to secure enough votes to stay in the competition, as per a Deccan Chronicle report.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Updates After 52 days, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 continues to set and reset bonds, from new alliances and stir up emotions running high among housemates. The return of Srija Dammu and Bharani had added their twists as they make shocking revelations about fellow contestants, leading to heated confrontations. Fans await the upcoming weekend episode by Nagarjuna to reveal the next evicted contestant's name. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 streams 24/7 on JioHotstar.