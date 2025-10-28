Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 8 Nominations: Week 7 of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 wrapped up with the eviction of Ramya Moksha. Following her exit, yet another nomination task unfolded. This time with an unexpected twist, especially the return of evicted contestants of this season for the nomination. Priya Shetty, Maryada Manish, Dammu Srija, and Flora Saini re-entered the BB Telugu 9 house with vengeance, and their appearance stirred up the drama and chaos. The current contestants also took part in nominating others. The latest episode featured new fights, shifting alliances and hidden revelations.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 8 Nomination Task In the latest episode, Bigg Boss announced that someone who had been observing their game from outside would enter the house to nominate them. Then, Priya Shetty was the first to re-enter the house and received a warm welcome from his friends, currently playing inside Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house. She nominated Sanjana for body and character shaming Divya. This was followed by the entry of Manish, who nominated Kalyan.

Flora Saini, who managed to avoid elimination for four weeks, was evicted in the fifth week during a double eviction twist. She also returned and created chaos by nominating Rithu, accusing her of creating fake love stories. Flora was heard saying, “You first went to Kalyan, then to Demon Pavan. When we see it, it feels so fake and attention-seeking."

Srija nominated Kalyan and shocked everyone with her reasons.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 7 Elimination: Ramya Moksha Gets Evicted From Nagarjuna Akkineni's Show; Sanjana Dodges Eviction Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Are Nominated In Week 8? As per a viral post on social media, eight contestants have been nominated and are in the danger zone by being nominated by evicted and current contestants. The list of nominated contestants include Thanuja Puttaswamy, Ramu Rathod, Sanjana Galrani, Kalyan Padala, Rithu Chowdary, Gaurav Gupta, Demon Pavan and Divvala Madhuri.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Week 10 Nominations: Tanya, Amaal, Gaurav And Others Face Elimination Risk As Abhishek-Ashnoor Create Rule Breaking Chaos Sanjana Galrani is again at risk of elimination. Last week, she escaped eviction, which instead led to the exit of Ramya Moksha, who entered as a wildcard and stayed for a brief period. She made her entry in the show along with Madhuri Divvala, Gaurav Gupta, Aysha Zeenath, Sreenivasa Sayee, and Nikhil Nair.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is available for streaming 24/7 on JioHotstar.