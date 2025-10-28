Amaal Mallik's brother Armaan Malik is making sure that his fans don’t miss the composer's voice too much, as Amaal is currently in Bigg Boss 19 house. He unveiled a new track, titled ‘Kyun Mujhse Door Tha’, sung and composed by Amaal. Armaan has been extending his support to his brother through special posts and even defending his journey inside the house. He called this track a special gift from the Malik family to all the Amaalians.

Taking to X handle, Armaan Malik dropped the latest track of Amaal with a caption that read, "A special gift from our family to all the #Amaalians, on behalf of @AmaalMallik whose voice and music you’ve all been missing and waiting to hear again! Give #KyunMujhseDoorTha all your love."

Give #KyunMujhseDoorTha all your love ❤️https://t.co/YJF0K7CJ3W — ARMAAN ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) October 28, 2025 'Amaal’s Genius Is Undeniable,' Says Armaan Sharing the song also on his Instagram story, the singer posted, "Amaal’s genius is undeniable and we as a family are beyond thrilled to bring this song to life for his devoted fans who’ve been eagerly awaiting new music from him." Earlier, Armaan revealed that he and the family were not in favour of Amaal's decision to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. Responding to an X user quoted, he shared, "Obviously was never for it, but ab Amaal bhai sahab ko kaun samjhaye. Anyway, boarding school samajhke kuch masti karke aajaye wapas. Bahut gaane pending hai."

Recently, rumours about Amaal Mallik exiting Bigg Boss 19 house surfaced online after his father Daboo Malik shared a cryptic post on X , which added fuel to the fire. However, the post was about Amaal's new song, not his exit. Daboo's post read, "Bahut Hogaya .. Ab Bass … Milten Hain 28th Oct …. Music is our real destiny."

This week, Amaal Mallik landed in the danger zone. He has been nominated for the week alongside Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, and Shehbaz Badesha. The show streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors Tv daily on weekdays and weekends.