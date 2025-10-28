Actor and filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan has been trending on social media following the massive success of his latest release, Dude. The Diwali hit marks his third consecutive 100-crore film, cementing his status as a box office favorite. Amid the celebrations, an old tweet from 2015 posted by Pradeep has resurfaced and gone viral. Written during his early days of struggle in the film industry, the post reflects his determined mindset — now seen as an inspiring reminder of how far he has come.

The tweet was posted on October 7, 2015, at 1.39 am. In it, Pradeep wrote, "Random thoughts #NightTym #CrucialDays #CinemaDreams Dono wat life has for me." Today, he has made that same cinematic dream a reality and is standing at the pinnacle of success. His fans are now proudly sharing his tweet, praising him with the words, "That dreamer is a 100 crore hero today!"

With his latest release Dude surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, Pradeep Ranganathan has become the youngest actor to score a hat-trick of Rs 100 crore grossers. The same man who once wrote, "I don't know what life holds," a decade ago has now turned into an inspiring figure in Tamil cinema — a testament to how perseverance and passion can turn dreams into reality.