Pradeep Ranganathan is enjoying the success of his most recent film, Dude. The romantic comedy film, which also features Mamitha Baiju and was directed by Keerthiswaran, made a big splash when it first came out and in just six days, it crossed the Rs 100 crore global milestone. The actor-director expressed gratitude to his fans for his 'hattrick hundred' in a video posted on his social media. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to Archana Kalpathi, Ashwath Marimuthu, Keerthiswaran, producer Kalpathi S Aghoram, producer Ishari Ganesh, and Ravi Mohan.

Pradeep Ranganathan made Rs 100 crore in his all three. His 2022 acting debut, Love Today, brought in an estimated Rs 107 crore worldwide. His 2025 sequel, Dragon, earned a total of Rs 150.52 crore worldwide.

Pradeep Ranganathan said, "I am happy to have gotten a ₹100 crore hattrick for the first time in my life. This is only possible, not because of me, but of you and your support. I do not know how to thank you for this. I thank all the Tamil people, Jayam Ravi sir, Ishari Ganesh sir, Aghoram sir, Archana Kalapati ma'am, Mythri Movie Makers, my directors Ashwath and Keerthiswaran, and thank you. I would like to thank my Telugu audience in Kerala, Karnataka, Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore, and North America. I thank all the people. Love you (sic)."