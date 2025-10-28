HAQ Trailer Out: The much-awaited trailer of HAQ, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, has finally been unveiled, giving viewers a glimpse into an intense courtroom drama that explores the conflict between justice and faith. Directed by Suparn S Varma and produced by Junglee Pictures, HAQ is set to hit cinemas on November 7, 2025. The film, inspired by the landmark 1985 Supreme Court case of Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs. Shah Bano Begum, revisits one of India’s most debated legal battles. With a powerful cast and gripping storytelling, HAQ promises to deliver an emotional and thought-provoking experience.

HAQ trailer introduces Yami Gautam Dhar as Shazia Bano, a woman who takes her husband Abbas, played by Emraan Hashmi, to court after he abandons her and their children to marry another woman. Abbas, a respected lawyer, argues his case through the lens of religious law, while Shazia stands firm, demanding her right to maintenance under India’s secular legal system. Their courtroom battle evolves into a larger national debate on gender, identity, and justice. The trailer captures several intense exchanges between the two, with Yami’s emotional speech about being an “Indian Muslim woman” standing out as one of the highlights.

Meanwhile, speaking about her role, Yami Gautam Dhar said the story deeply moved her, describing it as a reflection of countless women who have fought silently against injustice. “It’s more than a role it’s a voice for women who’ve been told to stay quiet,” she shared. Emraan Hashmi, who plays her husband and legal opponent, added that the film presents a balanced and neutral point of view while being unapologetically pro-women. He described HAQ as a film that explores liberal perspectives within the Muslim community and encourages audiences to reflect on what true equality means in a diverse society.

Director Suparn S Varma called HAQ a story of courage and conviction. Produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja, the film also stars Vartika Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady. With music by Vishal Mishra and lyrics by Kaushal Kishore, HAQ aims to remind audiences that justice is not personal, it's universal.


