Vivek Oberoi, who is set to play the role of Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, has made some big claims about the much-awaited mythological drama. He claimed that the movie is India’s answer to Hollywood epics. The actor stated that the story, intention and visuals are going to be very special. Oberoi also revealed that he hasn’t taken a single penny rather, he is going to donate the fee to cancer patients. Here is what he said about the movie.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek Oberoi said, “I was just having this conversation with my wife. It’s really strange and they say the universe works on vibrations and how you feel. When you’re so at ease with yourself, when you’re not desperate or not worried, stressing about your career, just floating, relaxed and getting great films, great offers, listening to a lot of scripts and having the luxury of choosing to pursue it from a passion perspective rather than a compulsion, it’s amazing.”
The actor continued, “What Namit (Malhotra, producer) and Nitesh are doing is that through Ramayana, they are truly taking Bhartiya cinema to the global stage. Ramayana is going to be India’s answer to Hollywood epics. It helps that they are associated with a company who has won almost seven to eight Oscars in VFX, and they have already done such iconic stuff. To take in a truly Indian rooted epic, it can’t get bigger and better than Ramayana and to actually take it to the global sphere, that’s what’s exciting.”
“I told Namit that I don’t want a penny for this, I want to donate it to any sort of cause that I believe in, which is kids with cancer. I told him I want to support you because I just love what you’re doing and I think that this will take Indian cinema on the global stage with a bang. There is always the battle between whether Ramayana is mythological or historical, we believe it is historic, and it was great working on it. I was so happy and it was a lot of fun working with the whole crew, Namit, Nitesh, (actors) Yash, Rakul (Preet Singh). I still have a couple of days shoot left,” the actor concluded.
Ramayana also features Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. The film is slated to release in November 2026.