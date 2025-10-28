Vivek Oberoi, who is set to play the role of Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, has made some big claims about the much-awaited mythological drama. He claimed that the movie is India’s answer to Hollywood epics. The actor stated that the story, intention and visuals are going to be very special. Oberoi also revealed that he hasn’t taken a single penny rather, he is going to donate the fee to cancer patients. Here is what he said about the movie.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek Oberoi said, “I was just having this conversation with my wife. It’s really strange and they say the universe works on vibrations and how you feel. When you’re so at ease with yourself, when you’re not desperate or not worried, stressing about your career, just floating, relaxed and getting great films, great offers, listening to a lot of scripts and having the luxury of choosing to pursue it from a passion perspective rather than a compulsion, it’s amazing.”

The actor continued, “What Namit (Malhotra, producer) and Nitesh are doing is that through Ramayana, they are truly taking Bhartiya cinema to the global stage. Ramayana is going to be India’s answer to Hollywood epics. It helps that they are associated with a company who has won almost seven to eight Oscars in VFX, and they have already done such iconic stuff. To take in a truly Indian rooted epic, it can’t get bigger and better than Ramayana and to actually take it to the global sphere, that’s what’s exciting.”