- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
New South Movies Releasing On OTT: A new set of South movies releasing this week, that too in Hindi. If you are a South movie lover, then you must know what you can watch on the small screen, that too in your own language. Get ready, as big movies are slated to arrive this week on OTT. Yes, blockbusters like Kantara Chapter 1 to Lokah Chapter 1, everything will be at your fingertips that you must not afford to miss on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Sun NXT. Also know the plot, cast and more.
New South Movies Releasing On OTT
Idli Kadai (Netflix, October 29)
The Tamil movie is about a rural man who moves to Dubai to pursue his dreams and work. After disaster strikes, he returns home, discovering his village's worth and fighting to fulfil his father's wishes despite challenges. Idli Kadai stars Dhanush, Nithya Menon, Shalini Pandey, Arun Vijay and Rajkiran in pivotal roles. The film was released in theatres on October 1. Idli Kadai is slated to stream on the platform in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.
Blackmail (SunNXT, October 30)
As per the official premise, the Tamil film focuses on a young man named Mani, who faces mounting danger as crime, passion, and greed intertwine, exposing hidden truths and changing allegiances throughout his ordeal. Blackmail stars Teju Ashwini, GV Prakash Kumar, Chandrika Ravi, Bindu Madhavi and Ramesh Thilak in significant roles. It was released in theatres on September 12.
Kantara Chapter 1 (Prime Video, October 31)
The Kannada movie focuses on Kantara’s culture during the Kadamba dynasty. Kantara Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram and Rakesh Poojari in key roles. The film was released in theatres on October 2. The Kannada movie is slated to stream in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.
Also read: New Horror Movies On OTT: Vash Level 2 To Su From So, What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video And JioHotstar
Recommended For You
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra (JioHotstar, October 31)
The Malayalam movie is about a young woman who arrives in Bengaluru with a mission. Her neighbour sets out to unravel the mystery about her and they are on an unexpected adventure ride together. Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen K. Gafoor, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian and Raghunath Paleri in pivotal roles. It was released in theatres on August 28. The film is slated to stream on JioHotstar in multiple languages -Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali.
Also read: The Family Season 3 On Prime Video: OTT Release Date Announcement For Manoj Bajpayee’s Spy Thriller Expected Tomorrow
Get ready to watch these interesting movies online with your family as these bring some fresh concepts. Don’t forget to add this to your binge list.