New South Movies Releasing On OTT: A new set of South movies releasing this week, that too in Hindi. If you are a South movie lover, then you must know what you can watch on the small screen, that too in your own language. Get ready, as big movies are slated to arrive this week on OTT. Yes, blockbusters like Kantara Chapter 1 to Lokah Chapter 1, everything will be at your fingertips that you must not afford to miss on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Sun NXT. Also know the plot, cast and more.