Bigg Boss 19 latest weekend episode saw a shocking double eviction, with Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali bidding farewell to the show. In an exclusive chat with mid-day, Nehal opened up about her Bigg Boss journey and addressed Tanya Mittal’s statements, clarifying that Tanya’s claims about her “ameeri” were completely untrue.

Nehal said in a conversation with Mid-Day, "I feel like Tanya was deeply insecure about me. In a lot of ways. I come from a place where women have been insecure about me. I come from a pageant-y world. I am used to that. I get it, but I don't call people out for that. What was Tanya like? She would do it out of insecurity. She would instigate in a very hideous way. Like, doing something secretly."

"Passing a comment when you are passing by. All these things are not visible on camera. But it was Nehal's reaction that got visible on camera, just because my reactions were loud and on my face. Due to which people felt that I had a problem with that. In fact, I tried to settle with Tanya 3-4 times," she said.

"I had this conversation one morning. I tried to tell her 'Do you want to give it a good shot? Do you want to start from scratch?' Tanya said, 'I can't be friends with you.' I wasn't asking her to be my friend; instead, just trying to keep it cordial, but she didn't want that either," she further added.

Nehal also opened up about Tanya Mittal's 'Ameeri' claims. She revealed, "The housemates should know that Tanya is a narcissist, she is a wicked lomdi and talking about her ameeri, I think we all have come to know about her. Especially after Malti entered the house and she started talking about Tanya's reality, we came to know that nothing that she had claimed was true. I came to know after coming outside that whatever she claimed is all lies and all delusions that Tanya has created in the house."