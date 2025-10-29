Samantha Ruth Prabhu sponsored The Family Man Season 3 and became an advocate for her alleged boyfriend Raj Nidimoru. On her Instagram stories, the actor posted a new teaser for the spy thriller. For those who are unaware, she previously appeared in the second season of the critically acclaimed web series. The Family Man is about Manoj Bajpayee, who will make a comeback as the archetypal hero and elite undercover agent, Srikant Tiwari. He serves his country with unshakable devotion while balancing the equally demanding roles of devoted father and husband.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "They Are Back," alongside The Family Man 3 promo. The makers of Family Man Season 3 released the video along with the news of the show's worldwide premiere date, which is set for November 21. Priyamani provides an update on their life at the start of the commercial. She said that for the past four years, Manoj Bajpayee has been unable to pursue anything other than music. Even his coworkers are annoyed by his behavior and wish to get rid of him. This is merely to inform you that he has returned and will be here shortly.

The Family Man Season 3 also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur joining him, along with Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) The stakes and risks are more than ever in this season, as he is tested to the limit when he confronts strong new opponents Nimrat Kaur (Meera) and Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma). While on the run, Srikant has to deal with foes and threats from both inside and outside the country's borders while navigating unexplored areas. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru's Rumoured Relationship Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have not formally announced their relationship but their frequent sightings together suggest that the dating rumours are in fact true. Samantha and Raj were spotted together on multiple occasions, such as in a Mumbai restaurant and a pickleball match, which sparked rumors against them. They were pictured together in April 2025 at the temple of Tirupati Balaji.

The rumours were heightened in early 2025 when Samantha posted pictures from her trip to the US on Instagram that prominently highlighted Nidimoru. She later shared a cute photo of herself and him on a plane, implying "new beginnings" as she promoted her new production company, Subham.