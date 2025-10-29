Bigg Boss 19 contestants Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri have been receiving backlash for their recent remarks over Ashnoor Kaur. Recently, the clips from the BB19 house surfaced online, featuring Tanya and Neelam mocking and body shaming her by making statements like outfits don’t suit her" and comparing her to a dinosaur. These comments were not taken well by the internet. Many fans harshly trolled the two, and the debate drew reactions from several celebrities. Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan once again shared her opinion on the ongoing controversy surrounding BB19 contestants. She called Tanya and Neelam "insecure woman."

BB19: Gauahar Calls Out Tanya, Neelam For Body Shaming Ashnoor Gauahar re-shared a reel of former contestant Manu Punjabi, who reviewed the entire incident, on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Insecure women body shame others, Ashnoor is a young pretty girl! God bless her."

Ashnoor's co-star Rohan Mehra, who considers her his rakhi sister, also reacted to remarks made by the BB19 contestants. He wrote on X handle, “Body shaming is unacceptable. What happened to ashnoorkaur03 today was wrong and needs to be called out. Respect and kindness should be the bare minimum. Shame on you Kunickaa, Neelam, and Tanya."

Besides Tanya and Neelam, Kunickaa was also seen making fun of Ashnoor's body weight and trolling her eating habits. Bigg Boss 19: Tanya And Neelam Controversy The controversy began during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, but escalated after Ashnoor and Abhishek made a mistake by violating Bigg Boss' house rule. In one of the recent episodes, Tanya, Neelam and Kunickaa were seen discussing Ashnoor, when Tanya commented that Ashnoor's stylish outfits "don't suit her," and would look better on herself. Neelam Giri added to it by comparing Ashnoor to a dinosaur, calling her "Jurassic Park." They also questioned why Ashnorr drinks detox water when she is not even reducing.

Another clip from the BB19 house featured Shehbaz commenting on Ashnoor's body structure while sitting with Amaal, as the actress was seen working out. The clips went viral online, with many netizens calling Tanya and Neelam jealous and insensitive for commenting on 21 year old girl and her body.