Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Week 4 Nominated Contestants: Following the shocking eviction of Aadhirai last week, the new week kicked off with intense drama and emotions. As Bigg Boss Tamil 9 entered its fourth week, a fresh and intense nomination process took place. Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, the latest episode once again proved to be full of entertainment, maintaining the standard the show has been known for over the years. This week, five contestants have been in trouble and face elimination heat. The list of nominated contestants include Aurora, Kamarudin, VJ Paaru and other housemates. Read on to find out who else has joined the list.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Week 4 Nominated Contestants As a result of an intense nomination task filled with new revelations, heated confrontations and shifting alliances, the list of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 nominated contestants has been unveiled. Aurora Sinclair, Gana Vinoth, Kamarudin, Kalaiyarasan, and VJ Paaru have been nominated for potential elimination this week.

Kamarudin and VJ Paaru received the most nominations from fellow housemates, with reasons citing their behaviour during tasks and frequent rule violations. Last week, Aurora and Aadhirai were in the bottom two, ultimately resulting in the eviction of Aadhirai from the show.

After the nomination process, fans are eagerly waiting to know who will be joining the list of evicted contestants this time. So far, VJ Nandhini (Voluntary exit), Pravin Gandhi and Apsara CJ. Aadhirai became the latest contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house.

Vijay Sethupathi made his return to the show with a new concept and lineup of contestants. This season features two setups- the Super Deluxe and the Normal House, with a mix of participants from film and TV and digital space. The contestants still in Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house include Diwakar aka Watermelon Star, FJ, VJ Parvathy, Tushaar, Kani Thiru, Sabari Nathan, Ramya Joo, Gana Vinoth, Viyana, Vikkals Vikram, Kamurudin, Aghori Kalaiyarasan and others. The show airs daily on Star Vijay TV and streams on JioHotstar.