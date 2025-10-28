Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Week 13 Nominations : Last week, both viewers and housemates of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 were left stunned with the eviction of Aryan Kathuria. Based on voting trends, Nevis was speculated to be evicted, but Aryan ultimately made his exit from the show. After narrowly escaping elimination, Nevin has once again landed in the danger zone. Bigg Boss introduced a new nomination task, which resulted in seven contestants facing elimination heat this week. Find out who all are nominated apart from Nevin.

The new nomination task unfolded in the BBMS7 house, generating intense drama and chaos among housemates. Following the nomination process, list of nominated contestants was unveiled. Adhila, Aneesh, Nevin, Shanavas, Anumol, Akbar, and Sabuman are nominated in Week 13.

During the weekend episode, host Mohanlal created suspense by conducting a elimination process. Later, Aryan Kathuria was announced as the evicted contestant. What shocked housemates and viewers was that when Nevin was declared safe, he himself was stunned by the announcement. Prior to Aryan, the evicted contestants' list include Ranjeet, Bincy, Sariga PG, Sarika KB, Renu, Sarath, Shaitya, Mastani, Rena Fathima, Jishin Mohan, Binny Sebastian, and Lakshmi.

Noora has become the first contestant to win the Ticket To Finale after delivering a stellar performance in physical endurance and skill-based tasks. Her name was announced by Mohanlal in the recent weekend episode.

Following the new nomination task, a fresh captaincy task is expected to unfold in the upcoming epsiodes. Last week, for the first time in the season, three captains of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 took over the captaincy duties.

Nevin and Akbar Khan, who are currently in the nominations, along with latest evicted contestant Aryan, were announced as the captains of BBMS7. The trio added their twist and turns after taking over, but Aryan's tenure was cut short due to his eviction. Soon, the other two captaincies will be revoked.