Popular singer Zubeen Garg, known for Ya Ali and Dil Tu Hi Bataa, died in Singapore due to drowning on September 19. The entertainment industry and fans were devastated by the news of his demise, urging a probe into his mysterious death. Amid the speculations around his death, singer Alisha Chinai, known for Made In India and Kajra Re, shared his experience working with the late singer in Krrish 3’s hit song, Dil Tu Hi Bataa. While recalling an instance from the recording day, Chinai shared how the late singer made everyone angry on the sets.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Alisha Chinai said, “We never had a chance to really sit across and have a conversation or interact much. However, I do remember that he came two hours late, and everyone was fuming, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan, everybody was waiting there. He arrived two hours late like a real star, like a real rock star, and I loved it. I was smiling away. I had finished my recording, and then he came and he just sang the song in like 15 minutes flat. I was just like, 'Oh, my God, he is just awesome'.”

Chinai continued, “I had heard Ya Ali. But this was a different kind of song, more romantic. Every song he sang was a gem. He was an absolutely extraordinary talent. Really very gifted, very extra. He had real star quality in his voice. He was a real star because he didn't give a sh*t. He did exactly what he wanted.”

Chinai continued, "I had heard Ya Ali. But this was a different kind of song, more romantic. Every song he sang was a gem. He was an absolutely extraordinary talent. Really very gifted, very extra. He had real star quality in his voice. He was a real star because he didn't give a sh*t. He did exactly what he wanted."

The singer added, "He was not politically correct. He hated Bombay, you know, he hated the Bollywood scene. He said what he felt, and that was something I really admired about him. But when I look back, I feel like I wish I had sat and talked to him a little more. He came and he left. He came like the wind and left like the wind."

Alisha Chinai and Zubeen Garg's song Dil Tu Hi Bataa featured Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. The track was one of the biggest hits of 2013 and is still fondly remembered. The film also starred Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Chopra, Shaurya Chauhan, Arif Zakaria, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.