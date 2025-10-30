Jurassic World Rebirth OTT Release: Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey starrer American science fiction action movie released in theatres on July 2 in the US and July 4 in India. The film received love from the audience and the critics. Like any other Jurassic World franchise, the fourth instalment had smashing box office records. As reported by The Times of India, Jurassic World Rebirth has become the second-highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India this year, ranking below Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning, which earned over Rs 120 crore during its theatrical run. Now over three months of theatrical release, the film is finally here for the audience to stream on OTT.

When And Where To Watch Jurassic World Rebirth Online? Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey starrer is set to arrive on the popular OTT platform, Peacock, from October 30.

On the other hand, the movie is expected to arrive on JioHotstar on November 14. As per reports, Jurassic World Rebirth will stream on the OTT platform in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

What Is The Budget And Box Office Collection Of Jurassic World Rebirth? As per reports, the film has been made on a budget of around USD 180 to 225 million. Reports also suggest that Jurassic World Rebirth earned USD 868.4 million. According to Sacnilk, the Hollywood movie earned Rs 101.94 crore in India after running for 56 days successfully.