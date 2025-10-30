- By Tapapriya Dutta
Jurassic World Rebirth OTT Release: Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey starrer American science fiction action movie released in theatres on July 2 in the US and July 4 in India. The film received love from the audience and the critics. Like any other Jurassic World franchise, the fourth instalment had smashing box office records. As reported by The Times of India, Jurassic World Rebirth has become the second-highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India this year, ranking below Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning, which earned over Rs 120 crore during its theatrical run. Now over three months of theatrical release, the film is finally here for the audience to stream on OTT.
When And Where To Watch Jurassic World Rebirth Online?
Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey starrer is set to arrive on the popular OTT platform, Peacock, from October 30.
On the other hand, the movie is expected to arrive on JioHotstar on November 14. As per reports, Jurassic World Rebirth will stream on the OTT platform in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.
What Is The Concept Of Jurassic World Rebirth?
The movie focuses on a group of scientists who go on an expedition that has been conducted in equatorial regions to extract DNA from three prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. Jurassic World Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Luna Blaise, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, David Iacono, Philippine Velge, Audrina Miranda and Niamh Finlay in key roles. The sci-fi action movie has been directed by Gareth Edwards and backed by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. The cinematography of the film was done by John Mathieson. The music of the film has been composed by Alexandre Desplat.
What Is The Budget And Box Office Collection Of Jurassic World Rebirth?
As per reports, the film has been made on a budget of around USD 180 to 225 million. Reports also suggest that Jurassic World Rebirth earned USD 868.4 million. According to Sacnilk, the Hollywood movie earned Rs 101.94 crore in India after running for 56 days successfully.