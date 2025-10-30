Jatadhara: Sonakshi Sinha plays Dhan Pisachani in Jatadhara, a persona born of divine force, mystery, and cosmic equilibrium, bringing to life one of the most intriguing legendary beings ever portrayed on cinema. Sonakshi's on-screen transition, which blends mythology with artistic beauty, is expected to be one of Jatadhara's most recognizable visual elements.

Jatadhara producer Prerna Arora, who oversaw the visual concept and creative research, shares, "Dhan Pisachani, in the truest sense, is the divine form of energy. While the directors had a certain idea of her look, I visualized her differently. After several discussions, we found a middle ground — making her more cinematic and visually magnetic while staying true to her mythological essence. We spent almost three months researching her aura, jewellery, and overall design to ensure she embodies both grace and power."

She added, "Pisachani is neither a Goddess nor a Devi — she is an energy that holds both good and evil, beauty and menace, in equal measure." The story of Samudra Manthan (Churning of the Ocean), in which Lord Shiva drank the lethal Halahal poison to preserve the universe, is where the idea of Dhan Pisachani originated. It is stated that female creatures called Piśāchanīs were born from the drops that fell on the earth.

Director Venkat Kalyan shared, "We wanted Pisachani to look celestial yet fearsome — a divine force that commands attention. She is not a figure of worship or horror; she represents the duality of creation itself. Her look, her gaze, her aura — everything was designed to make the audience feel both awe and reverence."

Sonakshi Sinha's transformation feels timeless and authentic thanks to the painstaking attention to detail that costume designer Mohit put into her outfit. After three months of intensive study, each texture and ornament reflects the mystery and wealth of Dhan - Cosmic equilibrium, wealth, and vitality.