ALSO READ: Stranger Things 5: Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson Won’t Return For Final Season; Duffer Brothers Confirm

As evident from the trailer, the heroes of Hawkins are in search for Vecna as their only mission is to save the town by finding and killing him. However, nobody is aware about his whereabouts. In the trailer, it is shown that the town is under military quarantine. The anniversary of Will Byers' disappearance brings with it a familiar, heavy dread because the final battle is now imminent. To finally end this nightmare, the full party must stand together, one last time.

There is a chilling scene where Vecna confronts Will Byers. "William, you are going to help me, one final time," Vecna tells Will. If Will is under Vecna's influence once again, it will change the fate of entire crew and Hawkins. The show's major character, Vecna is in warrior mode. She is training in order to fight for his friends against Vecna. The final battle is said to be "more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before."