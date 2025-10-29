For fans of OTT, good news is awaiting for you. Some of the most-anticipated web series are making their comeback on popular platforms with all new seasons. Fom Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man Season 3 to Bridgerton Season 4, Stranger Things Season 5, among others, there is something for everyone to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other platforms. So, here is a list of upcoming web series that are all set to release on OTT.

The Family Man 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee in lead role, is all set for its release. Bajpayee finally unveiled the release date of one of the most-awaited web series on Tuesday. According to the announcement, the thriller series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from November 21, 2025. Announcing the same, Bajpayee wrote on Instagram, "Le laadle, ho gaya Srikant ka comeback #TheFamilyManOnPrime, November 21."

Stranger Things Season 5 Hawkins is all set to go upside down once again. Stranger Things Season 5, the final chapter of the hit series, will be released in three parts—Volume 1 on November 26, 2025, Volume 2 on December 25, 2025, and the finale on New Year’s Eve 2025.

Bridgerton Season 4 Netflix has confirmed that Bridgerton Season 4 will be released in two parts. Part 1 is set to premiere on January 29, 2026, while the second part will premiere on February 26, 2026. The upcoming season will feature eight episodes. Season 4 follows the story of Benedict Bridgerton, the second-oldest Bridgerton sibling. It will explore Benedict's love angle and how he finds his perfect match.

The Witcher Season 4 The Witcher Season 4 is all set for its release. The upcoming season will continue the story of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as they face new challenges across the Continent. Season 4 is all set to drop on Thursday, October 30, 2025.