Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Turns 9: Karan Johar is walking down memory lane as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil completes nine years since its release. To mark the special milestone, the filmmaker shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the sets. The pictures Karan shared offered a warm glimpse into the making of the film. The filmmaker’s nostalgic post struck a chord with fans who fondly remembered the film’s soulful storytelling and unforgettable music.

Karan Johar wrote, “One year short of a decade and it feels like yesterday when I was on set of perhaps the most personal film I have ever made. I was thrilled to be doing what I love, surrounded by people who were exceptional as artists — from the cast to the crew. Thank you for letting Ae Dil Hai Mushkil grow, for breathing life and love into it even today.” His words reflected how deeply the project continues to resonate with him, even years later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) Meanwhile, calling it "perhaps the most personal film" of his career, Karan Johar reflected on the emotional journey he went through while making the film and expressed gratitude to his cast and crew. His post beautifully captured his nostalgia, with him writing, "My dil will never forget this," as fans flooded the comments with love for the timeless romantic drama. One image shows him sharing a candid laugh with Ranbir Kapoor, while another captures a fun dance moment with Anushka Sharma dressed in her signature yellow saree. There's also a touching frame of Karan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in deep conversation, highlighting the emotional depth that defined their collaboration.

On the other hand, released during Diwali on October 28, 2016, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starred Ranbir Kapoor as Ayan Sanger, Anushka Sharma as Alizeh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Saba. The film also featured Fawad Khan and Lisa Haydon, with cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt. Written, produced, and directed by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film explored themes of unrequited love, heartbreak, and emotional connection. Its music, composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, became iconic with songs like Channa Mereya, Bulleya, and the title track remaining fan favourites even nine years later.

