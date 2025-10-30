- By Swati Singh
- Thu, 30 Oct 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Enrique Edlesias' concert in Mumbai was a star-studded one. The Grammy winner set the stage ablaze with his performance at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex. As evident from the videos and photos going viral online, fans of the singer packed all the corners of the venue. Not only fans, but several Bollywood celebraties graced the show, singing along to his biggest hits.
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was seen at the stands, grooving to the beats of Enrique's songs. She donned an uber-cool tank top which she paired with a pair of tanned shorts.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also attended Enrique's concert together. While Rakul looked adorable in a denim ensemble, Jackky chose a casual fit.
Pragya Jaiswal was seen dancing together with Rakul and Jackky to Enrique’s chartbuster Bailamos.
Vidya Balan made a rare appearance at the musical night. She opted for an over-sized shirt and a pair of flared denim, which she completed with chunky pair of heels.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan To Collaborate With Enrique Iglesias For A Song In King | Report
Other celebs who attended the concert included Lauren Gautileb, Mandanna Karimi, Disha Parmar, Sonal Chauhan and others.
ALSO READ: Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: Gate Entry, Parking Facility, Metro Access And Prohibited Items You Must Know
If the reports are to be believed, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were also supposed to attend Enrique's concert. DNA cited a source saying, "A source told DNA, “Their love for music and shared history make this occasion even more special. They’ve always cherished concerts that channel nostalgia, and Enrique Iglesias's music perfectly embodies that."