Enrique Edlesias' concert in Mumbai was a star-studded one. The Grammy winner set the stage ablaze with his performance at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex. As evident from the videos and photos going viral online, fans of the singer packed all the corners of the venue. Not only fans, but several Bollywood celebraties graced the show, singing along to his biggest hits.

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was seen at the stands, grooving to the beats of Enrique's songs. She donned an uber-cool tank top which she paired with a pair of tanned shorts.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani also attended Enrique's concert together. While Rakul looked adorable in a denim ensemble, Jackky chose a casual fit.

Pragya Jaiswal was seen dancing together with Rakul and Jackky to Enrique’s chartbuster Bailamos. Vidya Balan made a rare appearance at the musical night. She opted for an over-sized shirt and a pair of flared denim, which she completed with chunky pair of heels.

Other celebs who attended the concert included Lauren Gautileb, Mandanna Karimi, Disha Parmar, Sonal Chauhan and others. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)