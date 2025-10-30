T 5548(i) - https://t.co/Qz7cU2DSRq Agastya ! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born .. few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard .. TODAY you play in Theatres all over the World .. You are SPECIAL .. all my…

Agasya's father Nikhil Nanda also hailed his son. He wrote on Facebook, "Some moments make you proud beyond words. Watching the trailer of IKKIS, I felt immense pride - as a father and as an Indian. Agastya's portrayal of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (PVC) is a moving tribute to courage and our nation's spirit. Wishing Agastya, Sriram Raghavan, and the IKKIS team every success in sharing this inspiring story."

Ikkis trailer is out now. The trailer features Agastya as Arun Khetarpal, who undergoes military training. It then showcases Arun telling his mother that he is about to go to the war, when she tells him to fight like a lion. The trailer also explores Arun Khetarpal's love story amid Indo-Pak war tensions. Actor Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen taking on the role of a Pakistani army officer. He tells Dharmendra that Arun's legacy is not just limited to India but among Pakistanis as well.

The trailer also features intense war scenes featuring Agastya Nanda who denies to back off in thirst to win the battle against Pakistan. At the end of the trailer, Khetarpal insists on staying in his tank and says, "I will not abandon my tank; my gun is still working!" Ikkis also stars Rahul Dev, who is seen in one of the war scenes.

About Ikkis: The film Ikkis is a war drama recounting the untold true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration, which he was awarded posthumously for his sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the age of just 21.