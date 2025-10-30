Shah Rukh Khan will turn 60 on November 2. In honour to mark his decades-long career, a film festival is being organised where some of his popular movies will be shown in theatres. Every year on his birthday, SRK greets fans from his balcony, but will he make his appearance this year? Doubt arises as Shah Rukh's Mumbai mansion, Mannat is currently under reconstruction. For the time being, the actor and his family have temporarily moved to a two luxury duplex apartment in the Puja Casa building, located in Mumbai's Pali Hill area of Khar.

If the reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is planning to celebrate his 60th birthday at his Alibaug farmhouse. As the Jawan star initiated an AMA session on his X account on Thursday, a fan asked him, "Sir, iss baar Mannat pe fans ko greet karne aaoge?" He replied, "Of course, but I may have to wear a hard hat!!!"

A fan hilariously told the actor that he did not get a room in Mannat. To this, Shah Rukh responed, "Mannat mein toh mere paas bhi room nahi hai aaj kal....Bhaade pe reh raha hoon!!!"

Of course but may have to wear a hard hat!!! https://t.co/31bOcyxAsn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

Mannat mein toh mere paas bhi room nahi hai aaj kal….Bhaade pe reh raha hoon!!! https://t.co/WgU3pUepGt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2. In anticipation, PVR INOX had announced a special film festival to honour the actor. Now, Shah Rukh himself has revealed the festival lineup and the iconic films set for re-release, sharing the news on social media with a playful note that the man on screen hasn’t changed much over the years.

