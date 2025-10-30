Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2. The King Khan held an impromptu AMA session on X where fans asked him several questions and the superstar gave them wittiest replies. SRK took to his X account and wrote, "Hi everyone. It’s been good times….award….series release…anniversary and all good things….thought will share some happy answers with you. So if free please join in for a #ASKsrk love u let’s start."

A fan asked Shah Rukh, "Can we see your son Directing you in a full fledge movie?" The superstar replied with a wit, saying, "If he can afford me!!! And my tantrums." A fan also asked, "#AskSRK How does it feel being directed by Aryan in some scenes and now acting alongside Suhana in your upcoming film? Must be a proud dad moment!" Shah Rukh replied, "On sets I respect them like my colleagues…and appreciate their inputs and hard work. Off sets….i just wish and pray their hard work pays off."

If he can afford me!!! And my tantrums https://t.co/cNlBFPz4Vk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025 A fan asked the actor about his current priorities. "Just one Question, What are your current priorities in life in your current phase?" wrote a fan. The Pathaan star replied, "Spending time with my kids….remain tough and healthy so I can entertain….and be generally more patient and loving." Another fan asked him, "If you could give one piece of advice to young dreamers who want to achieve greatness, what would it be?" Shah Rukh replied, "Live your own dream don’t be part of somebody else’s. Dreams come true u just need to see them awake!"

SPENDING time with my kids….remain tough and healthy so I can entertain….and be generally more patient and loving. https://t.co/GCmOyBOTy7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025 Live your own dream don't be part of somebody else's. Dreams come true u just need to see them awake! https://t.co/qcLTcc5vU3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025 Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2. In anticipation, PVR INOX had announced a special film festival to honour the actor. Now, Shah Rukh himself has revealed the festival lineup and the iconic films set for re-release, sharing the news on social media with a playful note that the man on screen hasn't changed much over the years. Sharing a reel on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan announced, "Some of my previous films are coming back to theatres. The man in them hasn't changed much — just the hair… and a little more handsome." He revealed that the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival will begin on October 31 in select theatres across India in association with PVR INOX and will also be released internationally in the Middle East, North America, the UK, Europe and Australia through YRF International.

Multiplex chain PVR INOX recently announced the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival, which will showcase iconic titles including Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Dil Se, Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Jawan. The festival kicks off on October 31, ahead of the actor's 60th birthday on November 2 and will run for two weeks across more than 75 cinemas in 30 cities.