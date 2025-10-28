Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan may soon join forces with global pop icon Enrique Iglesias for a song in his much-awaited film King. According to reports, the two legends are in talks for a collaboration that promises to deliver a truly iconic track, blending the worlds of Bollywood and international pop music. The news has taken the internet by storm, sparking immense excitement among fans who are calling it a "dream crossover".

Enrique Iglesias in India

Spanish pop star Enrique Iglesias is currently in India for his two-night concert in Mumbai. He has sparked buzz about a possible collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan for the actor’s upcoming film King. Social media lit up after entertainment page Always Bollywood hinted at a high-energy track featuring Enrique, fueling excitement among fans who dubbed it a "dream crossover". While neither star has confirmed the news, the prospect of SRK and Enrique joining forces has already captured fans’ imaginations.