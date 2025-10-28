- By Swati Singh
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan may soon join forces with global pop icon Enrique Iglesias for a song in his much-awaited film King. According to reports, the two legends are in talks for a collaboration that promises to deliver a truly iconic track, blending the worlds of Bollywood and international pop music. The news has taken the internet by storm, sparking immense excitement among fans who are calling it a "dream crossover".
The prospect of SRK and Enrique sharing the same musical platform has generated massive buzz across social media, making it one of the most talked-about entertainment updates of the week.
Enrique Iglesias in India
Spanish pop star Enrique Iglesias is currently in India for his two-night concert in Mumbai. He has sparked buzz about a possible collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan for the actor’s upcoming film King. Social media lit up after entertainment page Always Bollywood hinted at a high-energy track featuring Enrique, fueling excitement among fans who dubbed it a "dream crossover". While neither star has confirmed the news, the prospect of SRK and Enrique joining forces has already captured fans’ imaginations.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently immersed in filming his upcoming action drama, King, a multi-starrer that boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Abhay Verma and Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji. The film will also stars Suhana Khan in pivotal role. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Red Chillies, the film is anticipated to hit the theatres in 2026.
Khan's son Aryan Khan has made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, a Netflix series that premiered on September 18. The film, which stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Sahher Bambba, among others, has garnered positive reviews from both audiences and critics alike. Shah Rukh Khan has also been involved in other projects, such as providing voice-over work for the series and making a cameo appearance.