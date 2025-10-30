Farah Khan recently discussed her difficulties with IVF on the Serving It Up with Sania podcast, which is hosted by tennis legend and close friend Sania Mirza. The choreographer-director disclosed that while filming Om Shanti Om, she experienced two IVF failures. She said she used to cry a lot since she was heartbroken during this time. For those who are unaware, Farah married filmmaker Shirish Kunder on December 9, 2004. The couple welcomed son Czar, and daughters Diva and Anya on February 11, 2008, through an in vitro procedure.

Farah Khan as been outspoken about her experience with in-vitro fertilization (IVF), sharing her achievements and struggles. She said, "I failed twice in IVF. I used to just be crying and crying. It’s also because of the hormones that are pumped in. I used to cry at the drop of a hat. And I was also shooting Om Shanti Om at the same time."

Farah Khan Speaks On IVF Challenges Earlier, Farah Khan discussed the psychological and physical effects of the procedure in a podcast interview with Debina Bonnerjee, revealing that she needed to receive several injections every day to get her body ready for the egg.

Farah Khan shared, "Basically, people don't understand that in preparing the egg retrieval I had to take 5 injections a day… you know, to just make the stomach lining proper, to make sure the ovaries are working properly. There is a hormone called Pregnyl, you have to give it directly to the stomach, to the thigh. So it's painful and I hate injections."

The choreographer-filmmaker added, "But when you are thinking of a baby, I suggest visualising one cute little angel. To do all this, your mental, emotional… there is a lot of hormonal imbalance as well. So, suddenly you start crying, you get very moody, you get all those things, and I think having an understanding husband is very important during this phase."

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza were adored by fans when they made guest appearances on Kapil Sharma's show, Koffee With Karan Season 5, and Karan Johar's show. In an interview with News International, Farah disclosed that she became acquainted with Sania when she accepted her invitation to appear as a guest on her show.