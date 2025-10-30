- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Thu, 30 Oct 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Pitch To Get Rich, a new show based on the latest fashion-entrepreneur reality, is creating buzz for all the right reasons. From amazing business pitches to fun celebrity moments, it has been making headlines. One of such instances that went viral is when judges Karan Johar and Malaika Arora compared a duo of contestants to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. In the latest episode, during the presentation of the contestants, Johar asked “Aapko kya kisi ne kaha hai aap Shashi Tharoor jaise dikhte hai? (Has anyone ever told you that you look like Shashi Tharoor?).” Adding to it, Malaika said, “Dikhte hai aur baat bhi karte hai vaise hi'. (You look like him and even speak like him.)”
The video clip spread across social media in no time. What’s more interesting, Shashi Tharoor himself responded with wit, “Must say to Karan Johar and Malaika Arora that it’s clearly been too long since they’ve met me.” Fans were quick to react the politician’s remarks. A user said, “You must meet them asap sir to clear confusion.” Another wrote, “Both need to visit lenskart.” A comment read, “A comparison so egregiously misplaced, it borders on lexical blasphemy. Evidently, it’s been an unconscionably long while since they’ve encountered the original Tharoorian cadence ...wink wink @ShashiTharoor.”
Another wrote, “Yes, his way of talking is exactly like yours and I also agree that he looks a little like you.” A netizen wrote, “What a polite sarcasm.” A tweet read, “Not sure about Karan Johar but good for Malaika.” Another demanded, “Hello @JioHotstar we #Tharoorians want #PitchToGetRich #PTGR with our dashing and erudite #ShashiTharoor @Dharmatic_”
Recommended For You
Also read: Aryan Khan’s Directorial Netflix Web Series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Leaves Shashi Tharoor Speechless; Calls It ‘Absolute OTT Gold'
Must say to Karan Johar and Malaika Arora that’s it’s clearly been too long since they’ve met me!! https://t.co/wfkIYxNwqj— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 29, 2025
Also read: Bhuvan Bam Teams Up With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions For Bollywood Debut: ‘Sapne Dekho Doston…’
Backed by Dharmatic Entertainment and the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, the show, Pitch To Get Rich, is being promoted as India’s biggest fashion-focused reality show. It focuses on 14 budding entrepreneurs pitching their brands to a panel of celebrity judges, including Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Manish Malhotra, with guest appearances by stars like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan. Pitch To Get Rich has been streaming on JioHotstar since October 20. The first season of the show has 8 episodes.