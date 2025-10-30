Pitch To Get Rich, a new show based on the latest fashion-entrepreneur reality, is creating buzz for all the right reasons. From amazing business pitches to fun celebrity moments, it has been making headlines. One of such instances that went viral is when judges Karan Johar and Malaika Arora compared a duo of contestants to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. In the latest episode, during the presentation of the contestants, Johar asked “Aapko kya kisi ne kaha hai aap Shashi Tharoor jaise dikhte hai? (Has anyone ever told you that you look like Shashi Tharoor?).” Adding to it, Malaika said, “Dikhte hai aur baat bhi karte hai vaise hi'. (You look like him and even speak like him.)”

The video clip spread across social media in no time. What’s more interesting, Shashi Tharoor himself responded with wit, “Must say to Karan Johar and Malaika Arora that it’s clearly been too long since they’ve met me.” Fans were quick to react the politician’s remarks. A user said, “You must meet them asap sir to clear confusion.” Another wrote, “Both need to visit lenskart.” A comment read, “A comparison so egregiously misplaced, it borders on lexical blasphemy. Evidently, it’s been an unconscionably long while since they’ve encountered the original Tharoorian cadence ...wink wink @ShashiTharoor.”

Another wrote, “Yes, his way of talking is exactly like yours and I also agree that he looks a little like you.” A netizen wrote, “What a polite sarcasm.” A tweet read, “Not sure about Karan Johar but good for Malaika.” Another demanded, “Hello @JioHotstar we #Tharoorians want #PitchToGetRich #PTGR with our dashing and erudite #ShashiTharoor @Dharmatic_”