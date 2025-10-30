Baahubali The Eternal War Teaser: Director S. S. Rajamouli is expanding the Baahubali universe once again with a grand animated spectacle titled Baahubali: The Eternal War. The project, reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 120 crore, has caught everyone’s attention after its teaser was leaked online ahead of the re-release of Baahubali: The Epic on October 31, 2025. The animated feature will serve as a continuation of the Baahubali saga, giving audiences a fresh visual experience while staying true to the world Rajamouli built. The director confirmed that while this is not Baahubali 3, it will extend the franchise’s universe in a new and unexpected direction.

S. S. Rajamouli revealed during an event that Baahubali: The Eternal War is a high-quality 3D animated film that has been in production for over two years. The project is spearheaded by producer Shobu Yarlagadda and is said to be developed by the same studio behind the globally acclaimed animated series Arcane. “This is not Baahubali 3, but it’s a continuation of the Baahubali world through animation,” Rajamouli said. “We wanted to explore the story in a way that transcends live-action boundaries.” Prabhas, who plays the lead role in the franchise, jokingly responded to the huge production cost, saying, “Rs 120 crore? That’s what we spent planning the first Baahubali!” Rajamouli also assured fans that Baahubali 3 will happen eventually, but for now, this animated project marks a bold new chapter.

Meanwhile, soon after the teaser’s leaked clips surfaced online, social media erupted with fan reactions. Many viewers praised the animation quality, calling it “Hollywood-level” and even comparing its visuals to Marvel’s What If…? series and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. One user wrote, “I’m not even into animation, but this looks insane by Indian standards.” Another commented, “This is easily the best animation Indian cinema has ever produced.” The teaser reportedly shows an epic battle sequence where Baahubali faces a powerful villain with a Thanos-like gauntlet, adding to the excitement and curiosity among fans.

Saw the North American premiere screening of Baahubali: The Epic, a recut of the epic duology by SS Rajamouli, who most people may know best as the director of RRR! The screening had an intro by Rana Daggubati, who plays the main antagonist Bhalladeva! pic.twitter.com/Blr6P2t0og — LumRanmaYasha @ Lightbox Expo (@LumRanmaYasha) October 29, 2025

For those unfamiliar, Baahubali is an Indian epic fantasy franchise created by S. S. Rajamouli. The films which includes Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj. The story follows the legacy of the Mahishmati kingdom and the hero’s journey of honour, sacrifice, and destiny.