Veteran Bollywood actor Sudhir Dalvi, known for playing Sai Baba in Manoj Kumar’s 1977 classic Shirdi Ke Sai Baba and Guru Vashishta in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, is currently hospitalised at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital due to severe sepsis. The 86-year-old actor’s family has reached out to the film fraternity for help as medical expenses continue to rise. Reports suggest that the bill has already crossed Rs 10 lakh and may soon reach Rs 15 lakh. Many industry members have stepped forward to help and among them is Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor Saini commented on a social media post seeking financial aid for Dalvi, writing, “Done. Wishing him a speedy recovery.” However, what started as a simple act of kindness quickly drew unnecessary negativity. A few users mocked her comment, accusing her of showing off. One troll sarcastically asked, “Why did u mention here if you have helped… footage chahiye?” Another commented, “Personal loan lia Riddhima ma’am ne?” While many praised her for contributing, these remarks sparked a debate online.

Meanwhile, Riddhima decided to respond gracefully yet firmly. She replied, "Everything in life is not about optics, helping someone in need and in whatever capacity you can is the biggest blessing." Her calm response earned her widespread appreciation from fans and followers who praised her for taking a stand against online hate. Supporters also came to her defence, saying that people should focus on the positive rather than criticising someone for extending help. "Are you guys out of your mind? Can you never talk good about anyone?" one user commented.

Sudhir Dalvi played Sai Baba in Manoj Kumar's 1977 classic Shirdi Ke Sai Baba (Image: X) About Sudhi Dalvi Sudhir Dalvi, a veteran of both cinema and television, remains one of the most respected actors of his generation. Apart from Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, he was seen in classics like Junoon (1978), Chandni (1989), and Khal Nayak (1993), as well as in popular TV shows such as Woh Huye Na Hamare (2006). Meanwhile, Riddhima, who made her OTT debut with Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Kapil Sharma, alongside her mother Neetu Kapoor.


