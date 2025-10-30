Zubeen Garg Death: Assam’s most beloved singer and actor, Zubeen Garg shared a handwritten note just before the release of his final film, Roi Roi Binale. Known for his deep emotional connection with fans, Zubeen had penned the message before leaving for Singapore, where he had gone to perform at the North East India Festival. The 52-year-old passed away in Singapore on September 19 following a seizure while swimming.

The touching note, written in Zubeen Garg ’s signature style read, “Wait, wait a little… my new film is coming. Do come and watch it. Love, Zubeen Da.” The message was not only a loving gesture to his fans but also a part of the promotional campaign he had personally planned for the film. According to Roi Roi Binale’s director Rajesh Bhuyan, Zubeen had discussed the film’s marketing strategy just days before his departure. “On September 15, before leaving for Singapore, Zubeen and I had a long conversation about how he wanted to promote the film differently,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bhuyan also added, “He didn’t want it to be like his previous projects such as Mission China or Kanchanjangha. He wanted this one to feel more personal, something that would directly connect him with the people.” Zubeen had also shared a moving idea behind his unique approach. “People often come to me for autographs and photos, but it’s impossible for me to meet everyone in person,” he had told Bhuyan. “So I want to do something that makes every fan feel my presence — I’ll leave behind my autograph and a personal invitation for them to come and watch my film.” This gesture, in many ways, became his final message to the people who had supported him throughout his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zubeen Garg (@zubeen.garg)

Also Read: All About Zubeen Garg Last Film Roi Roi Binale Screening In Assam; Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Thamma To Halt

About Roi Roi Binale Movie

Set to release on October 31, 2025, Roi Roi Binale is already making headlines across Assam and beyond. With advance bookings sold out in most locations, the film is expected to become one of the biggest releases in Assamese cinema history. It will open in theatres across Assam and in 46 other locations across India. Fans see this as a final tribute to the legendary artist.