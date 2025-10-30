Zubeen Garg's sudden demise has shocked the Indian entertainment industry. The 52-year-old passed away in Singapore on September 19 following a seizure while swimming. Earlier this month, well-known Assamese director Rajesh Bhuyan announced that the late music great Zubeen Garg's personal project, Roi Roi Binale, will play exclusively as a posthumous tribute after the state of Assam decided to honour his memory by stopping all other film screenings, including Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and more, starting on October 31.

"All the theatres in the North-eastern state will discontinue the holdover releases like Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, Jolly LLB 3 and Regretting You from October 31. New releases like Baahubali: The Epic, Single Salma, The Taj Story, The Black Phone 2, Bugonia, Good Boy, etc., will not be screened in any cinema in Assam. Every theatre in that state will only play Roi Roi Binale (sic)," as per a report by Bollywood Hungama.

Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale To Be Tax Free? Gaurav Gogoi, the head of the Assam Congress, urged the State Government to exclude Zubeen Garg's final movie from taxes, according to The Hindu. This would honour the singer's contributions to the heritage and culture of Assam. On Monday, October 27, 2025, Gogoi issued a letter to Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam.

"Roi Roi Binale is the final cinematic work of the late Garg. His untimely passing last month has left the people of Assam with a profound sense of loss. While the investigation into the tragic incident continues, citizens across the State continue to honour his memory and immense cultural contributions," read the letter.

What To Expect From Roi Roi Binale? Zubeen Garg's final film, Roi Roi Binale, will honour the late singer's extraordinary talent for Assamese music, according to filmmaker Bhuyan. Adding 'original voice recordings' of Zubeen will add even more significance to the endeavour.