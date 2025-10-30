Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend Week 10: The new season of Bigg Boss has been setting the bar high with a new theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, since its premiere in August this year. Salman Khan-hosted show has been generating anticipation among viewers for its unexpected twist. Following last week's shocking double eviction of Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama, a new contestant is set to be evicted this week during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which fans have been eagerly awaiting. In the latest nomination task, the entire house was nominated except three contestants, Abhishek, Ashnoor and captain Mridul. Following this, early voting results have started trending online, hinting at which contestant might be evicted next this week.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 10 Nomination List Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur recently violated the biggest rule of Bigg Boss by talking without their mics, despite repeated reminders. The decision was left in the hands of fellow housemates, and later passed on to Mridul, who decided that Abhishek and Ashnoor should not only face nominations this week, but Bigg Boss shocked everyone by landing them in the danger zone. This week's nominated contestants are Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, Farhana Bhatt, and Shehbaz Badesha.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Nominations: Ashwini Gowda, Gilli Nata, Mallamma And Others Face Elimination Heat; Who Will Get Evicted This Week? BB 19 Voting Trend Week 10: Who Is In The Bottom? As per online voting trends, Gaurav Khanna is leading, followed by Pranit, Amaal, Farhana and Tanya, securing their spots in safe zone. Trailing behind in voting support, Shehbaz, Malti, Neelam, and Kunickaa are at the bottom, competing for survival as they are most likely to be eliminated in the next Weekend Ka Vaar show, according to voting results reported by social media account BB Insider HQ. The name of the evicted contestant will be revealed by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on November 2.