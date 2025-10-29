Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Nominations: Following last week's no-eviction twist and entry of wildcards, the show Bigg Boss Kannada 12 has taken a drastic turn. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss introduced yet another unexpected nomination process. Raghvendra Hondadakeri, Risha Gowda, and Suraj Singh have joined the BBK 12 house as wildcard contestants. After their entry, the dynamics among the contestants changed. This week, eight contestants have been nominated, including Risha, Ashwini Gowda, Gilli Nata, Mallamma and others.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Who Are Nominated This Week? As a result of the latest nomination process in BBK12, the list of nominated contestants include Rashika, Risha, Ashwini Gowda, Dhruvanth, Dhanush Gowda, Gilli Nata, Mallu and Mallamma. Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Mallamma To Exit Mid-Week? Reports surfacing online suggest that Mallamma has exited the show mid-week. Not due to elimination but for personal reasons. It is reported that a member of her family recently welcomed a newborn, prompting her to leave the show to be with her family. This comes after the recent "call to family" episode.

This isn’t the first mid-week twist of the season. Sathish Cadaboms, known as Dog Sathish, was earlier eliminated from the show following an unexpected nomination process. Ahead of the first grand finale, a mid-week eviction took place, where housemates were asked to nominate one housemate they believed should be evicted. Satish received the most nominations compared to the other nominated contestants.

This season, makers of BBK12 have introduced two finale twists. Earlier in October, the first finale took place, where Cockroach Sudhi was announced as the winner. He fought against Malu, Aswini G and Rashika in the mini-finale round. After emerging as the BBK12 first finale winner, Sudhi earned a superpower and immunity.