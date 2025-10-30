Like every other season of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan became a centre of conversation for high fees for hosting weekend ka vaar episodes. This time too, there is a huge buzz that the superstar has been taking Rs 150 crore to host the 19th season of the show. Not only that there are also allegations about how he is biased towards some contestants such as Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal. Addressing all the speculations, producer Rishi Negi (Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India) stated that Salman does not only watch the episodes but an hour or two of ‘big points’ of footage before he goes on the floor.

In an interview with India Today, Rishi Negi said, “So, he has a huge buy-in on what's happening in the house, what's happening with the contestant. He has a point of view. We, as the creators of the show, have a point of view in terms of how we are viewing it. We also have a lot of audience feedback that keeps pouring in. So, putting all of that together is how we stitch the weekend together.” When the producer was asked if the team feed the actor info through an earpiece, he clarified that it is not possible to make the superstar say anything that he does not believe in.

Rishi Negi was asked if Salman Khan gets paid a salary between Rs 150 to 200 crore every season, the producer refused to confirm a figure and put the onus on JioHotstar. Negi added, “This contract is between him and JioHotstar, so I am not privy to that. But whatever the rumour is, whatever it is, he is worth every penny. For me, as long as he is there on my weekend, I am a happy person.”