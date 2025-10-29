Gaurav Khanna is one person, Gauahar Khan thinks should win Bigg Boss 19. Well-known for her firm beliefs and balanced viewpoint, she revealed that she has been watching this season carefully and believes the Anupamaa actor has displayed all the traits of a real winner. Gauahar Khan believed that Gaurav Khanna made a 'very good point,' while defending Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur on Bigg Boss 19.

Gaurav Khanna was praised by Gauahar Khan for his ability to remain composed in the face of challenging circumstances. She claimed that what has set him apart from the others is his capacity to maintain decorum, maturely reason through situations, and lead with dignity. The former Bigg Boss winner went on to say that his impartiality, grace, and composed attitude are winner worthy.

Gauahar Khan said, "Did you see Gaurav Khanna last night? I think it takes a lot of courage to stand your ground and make a decision that’s fair not just for yourself but for everyone. Logically, he had a very good point; everyone in the Bigg Boss house breaks the rules at some point. So how do you even decide who deserves punishment."

ALSO READ - Gaurav Khanna Bags Highest Paycheck In Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Malik Next; Can You Guess Per Episode Fee? She added, "Sleeping or reading during restricted hours is also a rule break, yet many housemates do it openly. That shows a certain carelessness toward the audience and the game. But no one has been consistently nominated for that. And even when someone is nominated, it’s usually one person or a small group, not everyone."

"Honestly, I see Gaurav Khanna as a potential winner. He has all the qualities of a strong, composed player - no unnecessary fights, no drama, and no fake aggression. He’s calm, logical, and steady. Slowly but surely, he’s proving himself. He’s definitely in my top two," the actor concluded.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna’s Wife Akanksha Chamola Gets Trolled For Not Supporting Him, Internet Calls Her Jealous What Happened In Latest Episode Of Bigg Boss 19? Following a furious dispute over Ashnoor and Abhishek's rule violations, the majority of competitors promptly decided to nominate them. However, Gaurav Khanna refused to back down, preferring justice. "How is it fair to nominate just the two of them when everyone here has made mistakes? It’s okay to nominate them, but not just the two of them," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality) Gaurav Khanna was in the center of the Bigg Boss 19 house, which quickly transformed into a courtroom. He remained composed while others raised their voices. The episode's high point was his calmness and logic. (With inputs from IANS)