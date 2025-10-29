Chaniya Toli Box Office Collection Day 8: The Gujarati comedy-drama Chaniya Toli has taken the regional box office by storm, becoming one of the most successful Gujarati films of recent times. Directed by Jay Bodas and starring Yash Soni in the lead role, the movie has struck a chord with audiences for its humour, performances, and heartwarming story. What’s even more remarkable is that Chaniya Toli is performing ahead of the Hindi films Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which released around the same time. Industry trackers believe Chaniya Toli is poised for a long and successful theatrical run, possibly ranking among the biggest Gujarati hits of all time.

Chaniya Toli has grossed around Rs 12 crore (Rs 9 crore nett) in its first eight days of release, with the majority of its collections coming from Gujarat and about Rs 1 crore from Maharashtra. According to Sacnilk, the film opened with strong numbers, collecting Rs 1.40 crore on its first day and maintaining a steady upward trend through the week. Its day-wise collections stood at Rs 1.45 crore on Wednesday, Rs 1.55 crore on Thursday, Rs 1.60 crore on Friday, Rs 1.80 crore on Saturday, and Rs 1.85 crore on Sunday. Even during weekdays, the film managed to hold well, earning Rs 1 crore on Monday and Rs 1.25 crore on Tuesday. With an overall total of nearly Rs 12 crore in eight days, the film has shown remarkable consistency, with just a 10% drop in collections compared to its opening week.

Meanwhiile, what makes this success even more special is that Chaniya Toli was released during Diwali period. On the eighth day, the film recorded a solid 32.72% overall occupancy in Gujarat, with night shows witnessing impressive turnout rates of over 60%. Positive audience reviews and growing repeat viewership continue to fuel its box office momentum, making it the talk of the town in regional cinema circles.

Chaniya Toli Movie Starring Yash Soni, Netri Trivedi, Chetan Daiya, Heena Varde, and Maulik Nayak, Chaniya Toli tells the story of a man who discovers a village in deep financial trouble and uses his wit to uncover the culprits behind it. With its engaging storyline, clever humour, and standout performances, the film has won over both critics and audiences. If it continues this streak, Chaniya Toli may well set a new benchmark for Gujarati cinema.


